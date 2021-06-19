Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stake Boosted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of Independent Bank worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 284,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,717. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.