Indexed Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,021.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $27,021.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00014393 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

