Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

IDEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

IDEXY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 222,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

