Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

INFY opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.