Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

IR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

