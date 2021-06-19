Ink Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $334.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $567,287.47 and $334.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00729311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.