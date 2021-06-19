Ink Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,734.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $501,297.40 and approximately $9,734.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00180497 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,355.83 or 0.99269855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

