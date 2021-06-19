Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $184.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.