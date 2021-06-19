Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

