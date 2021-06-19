Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $469.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $464.50 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.14. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

