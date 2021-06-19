InsurAce (INSUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.91 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and $5.91 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,751,647 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

