Insured Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,700.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $45,700.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182751 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.00864701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.05 or 0.99937611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,426,573 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.