Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0678 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $50,788.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00181028 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.52 or 0.99437654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,445,319 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

