Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Reaches $4.10 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $155,819.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

