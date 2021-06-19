Insureum Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $186,761.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00741184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083574 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.