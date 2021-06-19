Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. Interface posted sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Interface by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Interface by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $869.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.10. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

