International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

IAG stock opened at GBX 198.72 ($2.60) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

