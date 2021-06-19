International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

NYSE IFF opened at $144.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.