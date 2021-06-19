Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.63 billion and $264.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

