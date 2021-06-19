Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

ITPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $22.33 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

