Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $478.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.