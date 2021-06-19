Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Holdings Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 221,845 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

