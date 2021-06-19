Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.42% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $248.38 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $170.20 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.36.

