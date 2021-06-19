IONChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,036.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 103.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 192.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $436,152.90 and $2,036.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

