IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0245

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. IOST has a total market cap of $403.57 million and $82.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00099260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.