IoTeX Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $193.11 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00098582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.