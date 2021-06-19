IQ.cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,564.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $205,229.72 and approximately $40,564.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

