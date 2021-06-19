IQeon Market Capitalization Hits $10.60 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $738,683.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00721314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083202 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

