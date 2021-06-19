iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Increased by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 731.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,106 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. 3,506,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $101.69.

