iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $78.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

