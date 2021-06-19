iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,986 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,443,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,982,184. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

