iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $83,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $260.21. 1,543,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.43 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

