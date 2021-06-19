iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

