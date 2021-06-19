Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.74

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as low as C$7.76. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 2,108,451 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.67. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

