Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Trimmed by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 2,434,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,052. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

