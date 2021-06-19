Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 176.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 9,784,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

