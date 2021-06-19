Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 290,169 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,000. Roblox comprises 0.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,134,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,130,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

