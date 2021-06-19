Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,163 shares of company stock worth $71,171,944 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.91. 5,987,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

