Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 7,301,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 986,701 shares of company stock valued at $77,973,630. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

