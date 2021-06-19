Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRIX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

