Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $271,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 6,643,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

