Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $500.77. 5,197,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

