Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Sells 174,486 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,486 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $85,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,266. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

