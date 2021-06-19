JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.11.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

