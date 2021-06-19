JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,374 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.31. 9,156,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,011. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

