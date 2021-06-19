JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,140 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $28.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.42. 163,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.