JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 1,427 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.02. 2,048,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

