JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 2,056 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,661,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.