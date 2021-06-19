JLB & Associates Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,943. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

