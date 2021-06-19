JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

